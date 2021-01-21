Former Super Bowl-winning Packers GM Ted Thompson dies at 68

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson has died. He was 68. The Packers announced Thursday that Thompson died the previous night at his home in Atlanta, Texas. Thompson was the Packers’ general manager during the 2010 season when they won their last Super Bowl. He was in that position from 2005-17. Thompson drafted many notable players on the current roster. That list includes two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.