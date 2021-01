Florida eye doctor gets clemency from Trump in health fraud

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A prominent Florida eye doctor convicted of defrauding Medicare out of $73 million has been released from prison early. Former President Donald Trump commuted Salomon Melgen’s sentence just hours before the president’s term ended. Melgen was serving 17 years at a Miami prison. In 2017, he was convicted in West Palm Beach federal court on 67 counts. The crimes included health care fraud, submitting false claims and falsifying patient records. A federal jury in New Jersey failed to reach a verdict later that year on charges that Melgen provided bribery gifts to Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey. A mistrial was declared in that case.