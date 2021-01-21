Fire hits building at Indian producer of COVID-19 vaccines

PUNE, India (AP) — A fire has broken out at a building under construction at Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, possibly affecting its future expansion of COVID-19 vaccine production. The fire office in Pune city in southern Maharashtra state says firefighters are extinguishing the flames. The cause of the fire and extent of damage are not immediately clear. The company says the fire is restricted to a new facility it is constructing to increase production of COVID-19 vaccines and ensure it is better prepared for future pandemics. It says the fire did not affect existing facilities making COVID-19 vaccines or a stockpile of around 50 million doses. No injuries were reported.