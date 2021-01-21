FDA approves 1st long-acting HIV drug combo, monthly shots

U.S. regulators have approved the first long-acting drug combo for HIV, monthly shots that can replace daily pills. The two-shot combo was approved Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration. It’s expected to make it easier for people to stay on track with their HIV medicines and to do so with more privacy. Not long ago, patients had to take multiple pills several times a day to control infection with the AIDS virus. One of the components of the new drug also has shown promise for preventing HIV in uninfected people.