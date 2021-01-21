Europe’s court condemns Russia over 2008 war with Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Europe’s top human rights court has found Russia responsible for a swathe of violations in Georgia’s breakaway regions after the 2008 Russia-Georgia war. Georgia hailed Thursday’s verdict by the European Court of Human Rights as a major victory. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili described the court’s ruling as “historic,” noting that Georgia was “recognized as a victim of this war and it is a great achievement for our country, our society, our history and our future.” The August 2008 war erupted when Georgian troops tried unsuccessfully to regain control over the Moscow-backed breakaway province of South Ossetia. After the five-day war, Moscow set up military bases in South Ossetia and another breakaway Georgian province, Abkhazia, and recognized them as independent states.