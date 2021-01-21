EU to hold video summit to assess new virus restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will hold a video summit amid worry that the new coronavirus variants could result in another surge of deaths across the 27-nation bloc and push hospitals to the verge of collapse. The leaders on Thursday will assess such measures as further border restrictions, better tracking of mutations and improve coordination of lockdowns. The highly contagious nature of the variants is a major source of concern and has already led some EU countries to strengthen restrictions by imposing stricter curfews and more stringent mask requirements on public transportation and in shops.