Director – WAOW

Looking for a career in broadcast television? Do you have a technical aptitude and want to grow with a company that continues to invest in the industry? WAOW is seeking applicants for a Newscast Director position. The successful candidate must be detail oriented, have multi-tasking abilities, and excellent organizational skills. Additionally, the candidate must be eager to learn and be self-motivated.

Responsibilities include Technical Directing newscasts and assisting in Master Control, as well as operating character generators, audio boards, and robotic cameras. Basic understanding of Newsroom Control systems is a plus, but not required. The successful candidate will possess the necessary technical skills to interface with computer software, running on a variety of operating systems, as well as embrace new technology.

The successful candidate will have excellent computer skills and people skills. Previous experience in Television production is desired. Variable hours and days should be expected including mornings, nights, weekends and holiday shifts. Training is provided and likely necessary for an applicant with the right aptitude and technical skills.

Applicants must have a valid driver's license, reliable transportation, and a clean driving record. This position requires flexible scheduling as well.

If you think you are qualified and want to work with a great group of people, please send your cover letter, resume, and references to:

Michael Libby

Operations Supervisor

mlibby@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement throughout the company. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

WAOW is an Equal Opportunity Employer