Despite illnesses, California says virus vaccine can be used

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California says it’s OK to immediately begin using a batch of coronavirus vaccine doses after health officials held a safety review because several people fell ill. State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said Wednesday that the review found “no scientific basis” to continue a halt to using a specific batch of the Moderna vaccine. The state urged a pause to its use Sunday after fewer than 10 people in San Diego apparently suffered rare allergic reactions. The all-clear will benefit counties and others struggling to obtain vaccine supplies to meet unprecedented demand in a state with the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the country behind New York.