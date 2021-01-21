Cold blast moving in

After our brief warmer spell, I hope you are ready for a quick blast of cold air! An arctic cold front was pushing through our area Thursday afternoon. It was helping to generate spotty snow showers and gusty winds especially in the north and northeast part of the viewing area. Some lake effect snow showers will continue to push down into the far northern part of the region through Friday morning. Otherwise, there will be partial clearing Thursday night with lows just a few degrees above zero. Northwest winds of 10-20 mph will drop wind chills to around -15 degrees. Be sure to bundle up well as you head out!

Friday should bring quite a bit of sunshine as high pressure settles in. Highs will reach the lower 10s with northwest winds of 10-20 mph. The wind will gradually taper down heading toward the evening. Lows should drop into the -0s Friday night.

Clouds will quickly build back into the area by midday Saturday as low pressure in the Plains draws closer. It will bring us a high chance of powdery snow starting late Saturday evening and ending just after daybreak Sunday. At this point, the data suggests we should have a widespread 2 to 4 inches of accumulation in our area. It could be heavier toward parts of southern Minnesota where some spots might get 5 or 6 inches. In any case, be prepared for snow covered and slippery roads Saturday night into early Sunday. The rest of Sunday should be mostly cloudy with lows around 14 and highs around 24.

A new storm system is projected to pass well south of Wisconsin Monday. There is a slight chance that some light snow from it may graze the far southern portion of our viewing area. The chance of accumulating snow is much higher from around the Wisconsin – Illinois border and southward. Otherwise, it should be variably cloudy Monday with lows in the lower 10s and highs in the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures won’t change a whole lot for the rest of next week. Highs will generally stay in the 20s, possibly warming to the low 30s by Friday. Lows should mainly be around 10 to 15 degrees, which isn’t too hard to take for this time of the year. Right now, Tuesday looks dry and partly cloudy. There is at least a chance of light snow or flurries Wednesday, with dry conditions expected again late next week.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 21-January 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1982 - The second of two major snowstorms to hit southern Minnesota came to an end. Minneapolis received 20 inches of snow in 24 hours to break the previous record of 17 inches in 24 hours established just a few days earlier. A record 38 inches of snow covered the ground following the two storms, with drifts ten feet high. (David Ludlum)

1985 - Three days of snow squalls at Buffalo NY finally came to an end. The squalls, induced by relatively warm water in Lake Erie, produced 34 inches of snow at the International Airport, with up to 47 inches reported in the suburbs of Buffalo. The New York "blizzard of '85" left many counties disaster areas. (19th-21st) (Weather Channel) (Storm Data) President Reagan was sworn in for a second term in the coldest Inauguration Ceremony of record. Cold and wind resulted in wind chill readings as much as 30 degrees below zero. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)