Chinese Embassy Twitter account locked for “dehumanization”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter locked the account belonging to the Chinese Embassy in Washington after a tweet stated that Uighur women in Xinjiang have been emancipated and are no longer “baby making machines.” One of the final acts of the Trump administration this week was declaring that China’s policies and actions in regard to Muslims and ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang region constitute “crimes against humanity” and “genocide.” Twitter the Jan. 7 tweet violated its policy on dehumanization.