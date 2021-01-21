China hopes for cooperation, better relations under Biden

BEIJING (AP) — China has expressed hope the Biden administration will improve prospects for people of both countries and give a boost to relations after an especially rocky patch, while getting in a few final digs at former Trump officials. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China and the U.S. need to relaunch cooperation. She particularly welcomed the administration’s decision to remain in the World Health Organization and return to the Paris Agreement on climate change. She criticized ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after Beijing imposed travel and business sanctions on 30 former officials, including national security adviser Robert O’Brien and U.N. ambassador, Kelly Craft. The markedly more friendly tone Thursday appeared to signal Chinese hopes to cool the rhetoric on both sides.