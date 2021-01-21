Big changes coming to the southwest

On January 19th, 2021, areas of California reported extreme winds just northwest of Los Angeles. The National weather service in Los Angeles produced a photo of maximum wind gusts across the area, which ranged between 50-70 miles an hour. The highest reported wind gusts were in the 80s, with an isolated case reporting 95 miles an hour.

(Maximum winds reported NW of Los Angeles - NWS)

To put that in perspective, the Saffir Simpson scale ranks hurricane strength based upon hurricane wind speeds (below), which range from 74 miles an hour to 157 miles an hour or more.

(Saffir Simpson Scale from the National Weather Service)

The clarify, wind speeds and wind gusts are measured differently. Wind speeds are measured as the speed of the wind sustained across an hour. Wind gusts however, are sudden bursts of wind, which typically last 20 seconds or so. The winds gusting in the southwest were likely short-lived, and the actual wind speed was likely much lower; however, wind gusts that rival the wind speed of a Category 1-2 hurricane are still extremely impressive.

Part of the reason for the increased winds is the formation of a unique jet stream pattern. This pattern not only brought strong winds to the area but will likely bring low pressure and storms to the region.

(Jet stream pattern for the week following January 19th)

A jet stream pattern like this is extremely fortunate for those in the southwest as 70% of the region is in an extreme drought. In fact, some cities such as Las Vegas have only had 2 rainfall events in over 250 days.

Fortunately, current projections show the pattern of low pressure likely forming 3-4 storms in the next few weeks, which would bring 2-3 inches of rainfall or more to areas in the southwest. The average rainfall per year in many of these areas is around 2.5 inches, so it is possible that the southwest could see 1-2 years worth of rainfall from the last few weeks of January to the first week of February.