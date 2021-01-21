Biden, Harris urged to ‘repair the breach’ in prayer service

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have heard from leaders from a wide array of religious traditions in the National Prayer Service. An inaugural tradition, it went online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Faith leaders involved came from a range of backgrounds, from Episcopal to Catholic to Jewish to the Navajo Nation. The civil rights activist the Rev. William Barber II delivered a homily that invoked the Bible’s book of Isaiah. He urged Biden and Harris to act as “repairers of the breach” and heal a politically polarized nation.