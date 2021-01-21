Biden cleans house at VOA after revolt over Trump changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has moved quickly to remove a number of senior officials aligned with former President Donald Trump from the Voice of America and the agency that oversees all U.S.-funded international broadcasting. The actions address fears that the U.S. Agency for Global Media was being turned into a pro-Trump propaganda outlet. The agency announced Thursday that VOA’s director and his deputy had been removed from their positions and that the head of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting had resigned. The moves come just a day after President Joe Biden was inaugurated and demanded the resignation of Trump’s hand-picked CEO of USAGM, Michael Pack.