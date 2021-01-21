Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The founder of a company whose dancing robots captured imaginations worldwide says their development taught his scientists a lot about taking their creations to the next level. A viral video last month showed the robots of Boston Dynamics dancing to a the Motown hit “Do You Love Me?” But chairperson Marc Raibert says a year and a half of sophisticated programming, simulation and choreography powered the project. He says teaching robots to dance with fluid and expressive motions was a new challenge for a company that spent years building robots that have functional abilities such as walking, navigating terrain and picking things up.