Baseball team for those with autism coming to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The organization Alternative Baseball is forming a team based out of Wausau starting this spring.

The league's commissioner, Taylor Duncan, founded it after being left off baseball rosters in his childhood, which he says was because he is on the spectrum himself.

Duncan wanted to raise awareness and erase the stigma around autism.

He says there are few resources available after graduating high school.

Duncan said the services that do exist are vastly underfunded and fail to fulfill the needs of the whole spectrum.

The team will be comprised of athletes ranging in experience and age, 15 and up. Whether they hit off a tee, or hit a 95'er they're welcome.

Before the pandemic, the organization had 20 teams. Now, they have more than tripled that at 70 teams across the country, ranging from Hawaii to Maine.

Alternative Baseball is looking for more players and more volunteers. They are hoping to start back in the late spring or early summer with a sign-up form on their website.