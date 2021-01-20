Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Badger 58, Turner 56, 2OT
East Troy 63, Milwaukee Lutheran 59
Lourdes Academy 88, Waunakee 76
Milton 70, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 52
West Allis Nathan Hale 75, Greendale 58
West Bend West 69, Sheboygan South 44
Whitnall 68, Cudahy 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oakfield vs. Wayland Academy, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brown Deer 42, Shorewood 38
Lake Country Lutheran 63, Heritage Christian 30
Riverdale 56, Iowa-Grant 40
Saint Francis 55, Hope Christian 32
Whitnall 69, Cudahy 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookfield Academy vs. Messmer, ccd.
Destiny vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.
Milw. Washington vs. Milw. Bay View, ccd.
Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.
Milwaukee School of Languages vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.
Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/