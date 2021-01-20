Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:58 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger 58, Turner 56, 2OT

East Troy 63, Milwaukee Lutheran 59

Lourdes Academy 88, Waunakee 76

Milton 70, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 52

West Allis Nathan Hale 75, Greendale 58

West Bend West 69, Sheboygan South 44

Whitnall 68, Cudahy 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oakfield vs. Wayland Academy, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brown Deer 42, Shorewood 38

Lake Country Lutheran 63, Heritage Christian 30

Riverdale 56, Iowa-Grant 40

Saint Francis 55, Hope Christian 32

Whitnall 69, Cudahy 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookfield Academy vs. Messmer, ccd.

Destiny vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.

Milw. Washington vs. Milw. Bay View, ccd.

Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.

Milwaukee School of Languages vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.

Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

