Wausau PD CART team, area businesses help improve Wausau resident’s living conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)—The Wausau Police Department Crisis Assessment Response Team (CART), along with two businesses in the community improved the living conditions for a Wausau resident.

While conducting a welfare check, CART found that the main floor of a resident's home had water and mold damage, as well as a leaking roof in deteriorating condition.

With poor living conditions evident, the resident was close to becoming homeless.

"With some initial financial support and assistance, we could really mitigate, really eliminate the risk of him becoming homeless indefinitely; because he's otherwise able to live independently and on his own," said Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar.

NorthStar Restoration Services worked to remediate the mold and provide interior restoration.

Fleet Farm provided building materials, and donations by both the Wausau Police Benefit Association and the Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation provided donations to cover the cost of materials.