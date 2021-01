ST GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — According to the Vilas County Sheriff's Office, two snowmobiles were reported missing from a business on January 14.

The business is located in the St. Germain area

They are seeking the public's help in identifying individuals in photos they posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information please contact the Sheriff's Office, 715-479-4441 or Det/Sgt Emily Miller 715-479-0618.