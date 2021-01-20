Trump commutes sentence of ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served about seven years of a 28-year sentence for corruption. The announcement Wednesday morning was part of a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term. A White House statement noted that prominent members of the Detroit community had supported the former Democratic mayor’s commutation and it said that while in prison Kilpatrick “taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.” Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. The government called it the “Kilpatrick enterprise,” a yearslong scheme to shake down contractors and reward allies.