Some COVID-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness

Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the coronavirus may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines. But they stress that the shots still protect. The new findings out this week come from the most comprehensive testing so far on mutations found in coronaviruses from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. It was led by Rockefeller University, with scientists from the National Institutes of Health. They found that antibodies made by vaccinated people were less able to block versions of the virus with certain mutations. Researchers say the best way to prevent more mutations is to prevent new cases.