One person dead after snowmobile goes through ice

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead after their snowmobile went through the ice in the Town of Lincoln.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A press release says the person went off the trail on Catfish Lake before they came across a thin layer of ice and open body of water. Search and rescue crews found the operator underwater and unresponsive.

Officials said the operator was transported to a local hospital where life saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.