Biden inaugural: Abrupt pivot to civility in post-Trump era

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s President Joe Biden’s moment, and Washington is pivoting to life after Donald Trump. Centuries-old rituals marking the peaceful transfer of power played out in the capital as the Democrat ascended to the presidency. Biden took office after an intense effort by Trump to upend the election results, and violence at the Capitol by his supporters. Biden nodded to that when he declared “Democracy has prevailed.” Trump left Washington after refusing to concede, attend the inauguration or follow most of the other traditions of inauguration day. But the rituals went on without him, with crowds sparse by design in a time of security worries and a pandemic.