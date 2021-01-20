Comforting rituals show in media’s depiction of inauguration

NEW YORK (AP) — After Air Force One took Donald Trump out of Washington, an unusual Inauguration Day quickly felt more traditional, even comforting, for people watching at home. Security ringed the Capitol, average Americans were largely absent and virtually everyone wore masks because of the pandemic. There was no violence, and after two harrowing Wednesdays with a Capitol riot and impeachment vote, viewers saw family rituals of democracy and leaders appealing to better natures. The day began with the networks covering Donald Trump’s final speech as president before he flew to Florida and became the first since 1869 not to attend the inauguration of his successor.