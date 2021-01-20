Local cheese shop celebrates National Cheese Lover’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Whether it's gouda, cheddar, swiss or mozzarella, cheese is a staple product in the Dairy State.

Many of Wisconsin dairy farmers work with cheese factories.

The Milk Merchant in Wausau sells more than 30 types of Wisconsin made cheeses.

"Cheese is very versatile you can munch on it plain or you can try it in recipes or desserts and and there are so many kinds that you can try them all and it is fun to do," said Mary Gallagher, owner of Milk Merchant.

Gallagher said when Wisconsinites buy cheese from local shops they are also supporting their local dairy farmers.