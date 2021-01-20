Skip to Content

How Netflix helped ‘The White Tiger’ movie become a reality

Aravind Adiga’s novel “The White Tiger” about a driver in India who rises to become a successful businessman despite the stratified caste system was an international bestseller and critical darling. But it’s wasn’t until Netflix came along that the film adaptation became a viable reality. Director Ramin Bahrani adapts his university classmate’s story in a global film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav in the lead. And it may be a revelation for U.S. audiences who have yet to see the scope of Jonas’ acting talents. “The White Tiger” is now playing in select theaters and hits Netflix Friday. 

