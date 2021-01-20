After vote, Greece to double reach of western coastal waters

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lawmakers in Greece have approved legislation to extend the country’s territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles. In the 284-0 vote Wednesday, representatives of four opposition parties backed the center-right government, while members of the Greek Communist Party abstained. Although the move does not directly affect an ongoing maritime boundary dispute with Turkey, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament that Greece was adopting a more assertive foreign policy. Greece’s western coastline faces Italy and borders Albania. But the expansion is aimed at underscoring the country’s right to implement the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, which set the 12-mile limit in 1982.