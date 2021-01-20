Football great Brian Urlacher’s brother pardoned by Trump

CHICAGO (AP) — The brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher has been pardoned of federal charges that he recruited for a multimillion-dollar illegal offshore gambling ring. Casey Urlacher is the mayor of the tiny Chicago suburb of Mettawa and was among those pardoned in the final hours of President Donald Trump’s term. The 41-year-old was charged last February and pleaded not guilty. Brian Urlacher has supported Trump, contributing to his campaign shortly after his brother was indicted. He also visited the White House and presented Trump with a No. 54 Chicago Bears jersey days after his brother pleaded not guilty.