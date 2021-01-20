Dutch propose curfew to rein in virus; will ban more flights

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it wants to impose a curfew as part of beefed-up restrictions to rein in the spread of a new more contagious coronavirus variant that already accounts for at least one in every 10 Dutch infections. Prime Minister Mark Rutte also said his government will ban flights from the U.K., South Africa and South America beginning Saturday. With Rutte’s administration in caretaker mode since resigning last week, it will have to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the curfew before it can be enforced. A debate is expected Thursday. Rutte appealed for support Wednesday, saying “we are at a crucial moment for our security, for our national public health.”