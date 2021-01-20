Dubai orders hospitals to cancel surgeries amid virus surge

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The government of Dubai has ordered all hospitals to cancel nonessential surgeries for the next month as coronavirus infections surge to unprecedented heights in the United Arab Emirates. In a circular sent to government-run and private health centers across the emirate, Dubai’s Health Authority said Wednesday that medical operations “may be allowed to continue only per medical urgency” while the United Arab Emirates deals with an influx of new COVID-19 patients. For the ninth consecutive day, the UAE shattered its record for new infections Wednesday, reporting 3,509 cases. Dubai, its economy built largely on aviation, hospitality and retail, has remained open for tourism and business throughout weeks of skyrocketing cases.