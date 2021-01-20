Comfort TV viewing gives ratings boost to football, dramas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An unprecedented impeachment hearing failed to keep TV viewers from settling back into familiar habits last week. According to Nielsen figures out Wednesday, NFL and college football were ratings winners, along with the “Chicago” and “NCIS” drama franchises. The second impeachment of now-former President Donald Trump drew viewers to news shows, but not in the numbers that tuned in the prior week when the U.S. Capitol was attacked. Last week’s top-rated program was the NFL divisional playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. The game aired on Fox, which the most-watched network for the week of Jan. 11-17.