Boats emerge from Sahara sand to transport migrants to Spain

DAKHLA, Western Sahara (AP) — Migrant smugglers recently tried to retrieve a boat buried in the Sahara sand. It was a made-to-order vessel built to carry migrants from the North African coast to Spain’s Canary Islands. That’s a journey that the European Union calls “the most dangerous migratory route in the world.” The Associated Press witnessed the recent boat handover, a crucial but little-seen piece of the migrant smuggling business. The business thrived last year, as the pandemic plunged many Africans into poverty, leading migration to the Canary Islands jumped to its highest-ever rate. Encouraged by aid from Spain and the EU, Moroccan authorities are increasingly cracking down — but migration into the dangerous Atlantic Ocean continues.