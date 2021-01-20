Blustery and milder for a couple of days

Temperatures will go up and down for the next few days and it will be blustery, otherwise the weather will be fairly quiet until the weekend.

Today: Increasing clouds, blustery, and milder with a few flurries possible later in the afternoon.

High: 29 Wind: SW 15-25 and gusty

Tonight: Flurries ending early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy and remaining breezy.

Low: 24 Wind: West 15-20

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and quite breezy with a 30% chance of light snow showers in the afternoon

High: 29 Wind: West to NW 15-25

Conditions will be warmer for today but it might not feel all that much better than yesterday because the wind will be a factor. Southwest winds will develop at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Even though high temps will reach the upper 20s to around 30, the wind chill will make it feel more like the teens. In addition, clouds will increase and there is a small chance of flurries by late afternoon and early evening. Tomorrow will be similar with a blustery west to northwest wind, increasing clouds and a chance of light snow showers during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will again reach the upper 20s to around 30, but it won't feel that mild.

The northwest wind will continue Thursday night and bring a shot of arctic air to the region. The clouds will clear out a bit on Friday, but the sun will not warm things up to much. The mercury will stay in the low to mid teens for the last day of the work week. It will be cold again on Saturday with lows in the single digits below zero and highs in the teens.

We will experience gradually increasing clouds on Saturday as a trough of low pressure arrives from the west. This weather system will bring a 60% chance of snow for Saturday night and as of now, it looks like there could be at least a couple of inches accumulation into early Sunday morning. There is a small chance a bit of snow could linger into the afternoon on Sunday, but most of the action should be done early.

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 20s on Sunday and it will remain in that seasonal range from Monday through Wednesday of next week. In addition, some breaks of sun should be more prevalent for the first part of next week.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-January-2021

On this date in weather history: 1978 - A paralyzing "Nor'easter" produced a record 21 inches of snow at Boston, 15 to 20 inches in Rhode Island, and one to two feet of snow in Pennsylvania. Winds along the coast of Connecticut gusted to 70 mph. (David Ludlum)