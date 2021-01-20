Biden’s Bible puts him in line with inaugural tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their oaths of office on Wednesday using Bibles that are laden with personal meaning. Their choices wrote new chapters in a long-running American tradition — and one that appears nowhere in the law. While the Constitution doesn’t require the use of a specific text, most presidents have used family Bibles, and many have chosen specific verses with meaning for them. Members of Congress also have chosen texts that reflect their personal faiths for their ceremonial oaths.