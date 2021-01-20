Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has taken the helm as the 46th president of the United States, summoning American resilience and unity to confront a historic confluence of crises. He used his inaugural address to urge people to come together to heal a nation left deeply divided by a tumultuous four years and fighting a fierce coronavirus pandemic. Biden declared that “democracy has prevailed” as he took the oath at a U.S. Capitol that had been battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks earlier. Later he plunged into signing executive orders beginning to undo Trump’s actions, including on climate change, pandemic protections and other issues.