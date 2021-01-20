Skip to Content

Biden signals plans to halt oil activity in Arctic refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Joe Biden has signaled plans to place a temporary moratorium on oil and gas lease activities in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. This is after the Trump administration issued leases in a remote, rugged area considered sacred by the Indigenous Gwich’in. The plans and other proposed executive actions were announced on a fact sheet by the new administration on Biden’s inauguration day. A U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokesperson in Alaska says issuing leases was a Trump administration priority following a 2017 law calling for lease sales and that agency had not received guidance on Biden presidential orders. Drilling critics hope Biden moves to provide permanent protections. 

Associated Press

