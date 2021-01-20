Area 95-year-old shares frustrations over COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- 95-year-old Mary Kautzer of Wisconsin Rapids lives independently.

She's ready for a sense of normalcy, but still waiting for her COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is something that I think I should get and I want to get but I can't get," she said.

Nursing home residents have already begun to be vaccinated, but Mary feels like living on her own has kept her in the dark.

She said she's frustrated by the long wait and the lack of information she's gotten from health officials.

"I talked to my doctor, I talked to a hospital here, and they gave me a number in Wausau," she said. "The number in Wausau said come back next week."

Officials say this may be inevitable as they work to get systems up and running.

"There have been a lot of criteria that have been evolving," said Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations at Aspirus.

Aspirus is working to reach out to its senior citizen patients.

Those who are not patients and who do not have access to internet or a computer may have to wait longer if they call Aspirus' hotline.

"We've had an influx of phone calls seeking information, wanting to get scheduled, so you may have a longer wait there," Brewer said.

Wait times may also increase depending on how many doses the state receives.

"The one thing that we could all use is your patience and stay calm and help us plan this out," Brewer said.

For now, Mary and many others waiting patiently for life to return to normal.