World Record Holder: SPASH’s Roisin Willis

An already long list of accomplishments for Stevens Point's Roisin Willis grew even longer and more impressive over the weekend.

Willis can now say that she holds a world record.

The SPASH junior joined an all-star team of runners that had one goal in mind at the Virginia Showcase at Virginia Beach, set the under 20, 4X800 Women's relay world record.

Roisin led the team off in the event pulling away from the competition and posting a blistering time of 2:05.97.

After the fast start Willis' teammates took over, but with one running with an injury, it came down to the final second.

"We kind of got off pace," recalled Willis. "So at the end it kind of came down to the last couple seconds and we were like screaming and jumping up and down."

Their cheering wasn't for nothing as the final runner crossed the line at 8:37.20, about half a second faster than the previos record of 8:27.71 set by Jamaica.

"It was just a really cool moment to have it come down to that last second," said Willis. "We were just going crazy it was just so fun."

And despite having a few days to process that she is now the best in the world, that fact still hasn't set in for Willis.

"It's just like such a cool accomplishment," Willis said.

"It's just such a big jump too, especially for the stuff I've been doing here and then to have my name on an under 20 world record list, it's just so cool and exciting. I haven't really processed it, I've just been really happy and grateful for it."