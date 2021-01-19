Wisconsin housing market sees record-breaking year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Home sales in Wisconsin reached a record high in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

88,685 homes were sold in the badger state, up 7.3% from 2019.

602 homes were sold in Wausau, 193 homes were sold in Weston, and 166 homes were sold in Kronenwetter, according to the Central Wisconsin Board of realtors.

"You can always tell the housing market by the days [a home is] on the market," said Lana Mohs of Exit Greater Realty. "If you have six months of inventory on the market, then you have an equal housing market. If it goes to 7 or 8 months, then we have a buyers market." Mohs said our area ended december with at just 2.2 months, meaning this is a sellers market.