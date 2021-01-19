US virus death toll tops 400,000

(WAOW/AP) — The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 400,000.

The running total of lives lost reported Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University is nearly equal to the number of Americans killed in World II.

It is about the population of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tampa, Florida; or New Orleans.

It is equivalent to the sea of humanity that was at Woodstock in 1969.

It is just short of the estimated 409,000 Americans who died in 2019 of strokes, Alzheimer's, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined.

