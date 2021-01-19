Two Fox News political executives out after Arizona call

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of Fox News Channel’s top news executives involved in the controversial — but correct — election night call of Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden are out at the network. A Washington-based executive, Bill Sammon, announced his retirement while politics editor Chris Stirewalt lost his job as part of reorganization of Fox’s digital operation. The call for Arizona surprised some of Fox’s on-air people, infuriated President Donald Trump and angered many Fox viewers who supported Trump, some who subsequently sought out other networks like Newsmax. With all the votes counted, Biden beat Trump by 10,475 votes out of nearly 3.4 million cast for president.