Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to spend his last full day in office issuing a flurry of pardons and bidding farewell to the American public from a near-deserted White House surrounded by an extraordinary security presence outside.

In one of his final acts as president, Trump is expected to grant clemency to as many as 100 people.

According to people briefed on the ongoing discussions, the clemency list is expected to include both names unfamiliar to the American public as well as politically connected friends and allies.

By JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press