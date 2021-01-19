Today’s Teacher: Arica Beard

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week we recognize Arica Beard, a first grade teacher at Phillips Elementary School, and her story is one of dedication and perseverance.

Arica's husband contracted COVID-19, so she had to quarantine with her two sons. Instead of staying home, Arica went to the tech department to teach virtually.

Then, one of her sons contracted the virus, and so did Arica, but she continued to conduct virtual classes.

When she returned to school, she taught the other two first grade classes at Phillips Elementary because those teachers had contracted COVID-19.

Arica never stops, and did all of it with a smile.

