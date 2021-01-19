Self-described militia members jailed on riot charges

CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities said Tuesday that they’ve charged a leader in a paramilitary group with conspiracy and related counts after he and some of the group’s members helped storm the U.S. Capitol. FBI investigators said Tuesday that Thomas Edward Caldwell was the first person to be charged with conspiracy after last week’s riot. The arrest of the 65-year-old from Virginia and those of other group members offer some insight into the planning and coordination behind the extraordinary attack. The FBI said that Oath Keepers is a paramilitary group that believes in a “shadowy conspiracy” to strip Americans of their rights. The group often recruits current and former military, police or other first responders.