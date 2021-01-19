Workers trapped week in China mine ask for pickles, porridge

BEIJING (AP) — Workers trapped for more than a week in a Chinese gold mine have asked rescuers to send pickles and porridge. Hundreds of rescuers are drilling shafts to try to reach six areas of the mine where they believe survivors might be. The request for porridge and pickles was made by telephone from a group of 11 in one section of the mine. Another survivor is in an adjacent chamber. The fate of 10 miners is unknown. Medicine, food and liquids have twice been delivered to the workers, enough to last at least two days. At least one of the trapped miners was injured by the blast at the mine in Shandong province, the cause of which was unknown.