‘Peanuts’ pen pals find comfort in correspondence

After Wesley Morgan was furloughed from his job at the Denver International Airport in March, he soon ran out of shows to stream and items to craft. One day he came across a Facebook post from a fellow collector of “Peanuts” comic strip memorabilia who had been writing to older adults in a local care facility, and was inspired to do the same. By now he’s sent letters to over 500 of them across the country, helping ease the isolation of the pandemic for those most vulnerable.