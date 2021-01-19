Oxygen-starved city in Brazil’s Amazon starts immunization

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Amazonian city of Manaus in Brazil began administering vaccines against the coronavirus, providing a ray of hope for the rainforest’s biggest city whose health system is collapsing amid an increase in infections and dwindling oxygen supplies. Brazil on Monday began rolling out its national immunization program with 6 million doses of CoronaVac in almost than a dozen states, and hopes to receive 46 million doses up to April to distribute among states. Amazonas received 256,000 doses. Vanda Ortega, 33, a member of the Witoto ethnic group and a nurse technician, received the first dose of CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac.