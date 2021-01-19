Minocqua Brewing Co. raises money to oust Johnson, Tiffany

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — The Minocqua Brewing Company’s Super Pac has raised more than $50,000 as part of its effort to oust U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany because they challenged the election of Democrat Joe Biden. The Wausau Pilot & Review reports that the brewery has already paid for billboards throughout the region calling on the two Republicans to resign. The company announced the launch of a Super PAC the day before the riot at the U.S. Capitol. In a Jan. 4 post announcing the Super Pac, Brewery owner Kirk Bangstad calls lawmakers who are advocating for Trump’s victory “traitors to our country.”