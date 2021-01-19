Lincoln Co. Board of Supervisors shows support for action on climate change



MERRILL, Wis. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors voted in support of a resolution that shows the county's support for action on climate change.

The resolution can be found here.

Discussion by those in favor and opposed to the resolution took place with those in favor saying this is a good step in right direction when it comes to working as a community to combat climate change, those against it saying that they would like to have seen more sources and research.

The resolution will also be sent to Senators Tammy Baldwin, Ron Johnson, Assemblywoman Mary Felzkowski, Congressman Tom Tiffany, the Wisconsin Counties Association, and all the Wisconsin Counties