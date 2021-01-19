Lake Geneva Ice Castles to open Friday

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) – It is going to be an icy weekend in Lake Geneva when the Ice Castles open for the season.

Tours will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 22 at Geneva National.

Ice artisans have been working around the clock to get the winter wonderland ready for visitors. The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

Visitors can also expect COVID-19 safety precautions this year, including mandatory masks, limited capacity, increased sanitation of high touch surfaces, and one-way markings on tunnels and crawl spaces.

This is the third season Ice Castles has built in Lake Geneva. The castle is one of four Ice Castles locations in North America. You can also find the icy experience in Dillon, Colorado; Midway, Utah; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

This season, Ice Castles partner Destination Geneva National will also have a sledding hill, ice skating, a lantern-lit snowshoeing trail, igloo dining, and an Ice Princess Brunch in addition to overnight lodging just steps from Ice Castles.

To purchase head to the attraction’s website: https://icecastles.com/wisconsin/.